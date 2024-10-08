Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami clinches fifth consecutive win

Srinagar: Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s four-time MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has won from the Kulgam seat in South Kashmir. Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has secured his fifth consecutive victory in the Kulgam constituency in Jammu and Kashmir by defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Sayar Ahmad Reshi.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami received 33,390 votes. Sayar Ahmad Reshi, an independent candidate supported by the banned politico-religious organization Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), garnered 25,639 votes. A total of ten candidates contested in the Kulgam constituency.

The Kulgam seat in South Kashmir is a stronghold of CPI(M). Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has represented the constituency since 1996. He previously won elections in 2002, 2008, 2014 and now in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Congress and National Conference (NC) alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The majority mark in the 90-member assembly is 46 seats.

This is the first elections in the region in 10 years. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1 – after a gap of 10 years. This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir had assembly elections since Article 370 was abolished in August 2019, which divided the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88%, as per the Election Commission of India.