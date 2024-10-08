Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; Orange alert issued in 2 districts

A low-pressure system is developing over southern Kerala due to a cyclonic circulation, leading to heavy rains across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall until October 11, prompting the issuance of orange alerts for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam today, Idukki tomorrow, and Pathanamthitta and Idukki on October 10. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will remain under orange alert on October 11. Additionally, yellow alerts are in place for several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

The cyclonic circulation, currently over southern Kerala, is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep by October 9 and move in a northwesterly direction. The low-pressure path extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal through southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu, potentially bringing widespread light to moderate rainfall to the state, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Over the next few days, Kerala will see varying rainfall intensities, with orange alerts indicating very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours) and yellow alerts signaling heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm). Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, especially in districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The IMD is closely monitoring the situation as the weather system progresses.