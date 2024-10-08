Kerala govt enforces 9-hour workday, 36 leaves for IT companies

The Kerala government has confirmed that all IT companies operating in the state must comply with employment laws under the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1960. This law mandates a nine-hour workday, including breaks, with a maximum of 10.5 hours of work spread over the day. Employees are entitled to 36 leaves per year, including 12 casual, 12 annual, and 12 sick leaves. The state emphasized that even IT companies, many of which adopted the work-from-home model during the pandemic, must adhere to these regulations, ensuring that workers are not overburdened.

The Department of Labour is responsible for enforcing these laws and has taken steps to ensure compliance. For example, employers must provide a one-hour break after every four hours of work, and women working night shifts must be grouped with at least two other female colleagues for safety. Additionally, companies are required to offer safe transportation for women working during night hours. The government has also introduced the “Sahaja” helpline, allowing women to anonymously report employment-related grievances.

Given growing concerns about the mental and physical stress faced by workers, particularly in unorganized sectors like IT, the government is considering forming a specialized committee to address these issues. Although no formal complaints have been received about excessive workloads, studies indicate that overwork can lead to both mental and physical challenges, especially for women. The proposed committee would aim to protect the overall well-being of workers across various sectors, ensuring their safety and health.