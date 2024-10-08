Know how to get Instant PAN Card through Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

The conventional way of obtaining a physical PAN card can take some time for some due to printing, postage, and manual handling. But there is an easy solution for this. One can generate e-PANs. e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card that is issued in electronic format based on e-KYC data of Aadhaar.

This service is electronically available to all individual taxpayers, who have not been allotted a physical PAN card but have Aadhaar with them. With this service, one can obtain digitally signed PAN in electronic format, free of cost, with the help of Aadhaar and mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

PAN is issued in PDF format to applicants, which is free of cost. e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card issued in an electronic format based on the e-KYC data of Aadhaar.

Benefits of e-PAN:

Easy & paperless process

All you need is Aadhaar & linked mobile number

e-PANs are legally valid and widely accepted for all purposes that require a PAN, including filing income tax returns, conducting financial transactions, and fulfilling KYC requirements.

The Instant e-PAN service is available to all individual taxpayers, who have not been allotted a PAN but possess Aadhaar. This is a pre-login service, where you can:

Steps to get e-PAN;

Firstly, visit the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 1: Go to the e-Filing portal homepage, and click Instant e-PAN.

Step 2: On the e-PAN page, click Get New e-PAN.

Step 3: On the Get New e-PAN page, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, select the I confirm that checkbox, and click Continue.

Note:

If the Aadhaar is already linked to a valid PAN, this message will be displayed: Entered Aadhaar Number is already linked with a PAN.

If the Aadhaar is not linked with any mobile number, the following message is displayed: Entered Aadhaar Number is not linked with any active mobile number.

Then on the OTP validation page, click I have read the consent terms and agree to proceed further. Click Continue.

Then on the OTP validation page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, select the checkbox to validate the Aadhaar details with UIDAI and click Continue.

Click on the Validate Aadhaar Details page, and select the I Accept that checkbox and click Continue.

After submitting, a success message will be displayed along with an Acknowledgement Number.