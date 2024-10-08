Medical report confirms boy’s death from food poisoning after eating birthday cake

A five-year-old boy from Bengaluru, Dheeraj, tragically died of food poisoning after consuming stale food, while his parents, Balaraj and Nagalakshmi, remain in critical condition in the ICU. The family, residing in Bhubaneswari Nagar, KP Agrahara, fell severely ill after having dinner, prompting neighbors to rush them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Dheeraj passed away before reaching the hospital, while his parents are still undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest that the family may have consumed stale food stored in their refrigerator. Balaraj, a food delivery executive, had received a cake from a canceled order, which was stored in the fridge and possibly eaten with dinner the night before the family fell sick. It is suspected that this cake, along with leftover food, caused the poisoning, though forensic tests are still pending to confirm the exact source.

The police have registered a case at KP Agrahara Police Station and are waiting for Balaraj and Nagalakshmi to regain consciousness to record their statements. Meanwhile, forensic analysis of the food samples is underway, with further updates expected once the results are out. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.