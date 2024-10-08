Abu Dhabi: The opening date of Sheikh Zayed Festival announced in Abu Dhabi. The organising committee said that the popular event will be held from November 1 to February 28 in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi. The festival bears the name of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

More than 6,000 global cultural events and 1,000 major public performances will be featured in the festival which attracts millions of visitors. At least 27 countries will participate this year including nations that take part for the first time this year with special pavilions.

One of the biggest events in the festival this year will be the “Union March” which sends a message of the UAE people’s strength and cohesion and their preservation of the entrenched national values established by UAE founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The festival will be held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.