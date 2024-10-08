PM Internship Scheme kicks off with 13,000 openings from 50 companies, including TCS and L&T

Nearly 50 companies, including prominent names like TCS, Tech Mahindra, L&T, and Apollo Tyres, have collectively offered over 13,000 internships through the newly launched PM Internship Scheme portal. Open for corporate registrations, around 200 companies have signed up so far, with plans to provide more than 1.2 lakh internships by the end of the financial year. The opportunities span sectors such as banking, energy, FMCG, manufacturing, and hospitality, with top contributors including Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant Foodworks.

The PM Internship Scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last budget, aims to offer internships to one crore youth to address the skills gap in the workforce. The scheme focuses on companies ranked among the top 500 in terms of CSR spending over the last three years, though other companies are also encouraged to participate voluntarily. The first phase, launched on September 3, invites these companies to register and list internship opportunities for unemployed youth aged 21-24.

Candidate registrations will begin soon, with the first batch of interns expected to start by December. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time payment of Rs 6,000. Based on the initial phase’s results, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will refine the scheme for broader implementation, aiming for cabinet approval. Companies such as Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are among the top 10 participants in the scheme.