Police seize drugs worth over Rs 8.5 crore, 1 arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 8.5 crore from various parts of Assam in separate operations. The authority also arrested 1 person in connection with one of the seizures. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said narcotics substances like ganja, heroin and Yaba tablets were recovered from Biswanath and Cachar districts.

In Biswanath, the police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint on NH-15 and managed to seize 314 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.57 crore. The Cachar district police carried out two special operations at Silchar and Ramnagar. During the two operations, the police recovered 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 7 crore, and one person has been apprehended.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.