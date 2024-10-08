Study reveals how long women want sex to last

The ability to last longer in bed is considered to be a great talent on the bed but people are not sure how long? A team of researchers from America has now found an answer.

In the study which was conducted on 4000 men and women(aged between 18-35) across the US and the UK to observe the sexual habits of people, the results that came out from the questions asked to them reveals that for women the ideal time duration was 25 minutes and 51 seconds.

Such duration gave them a feeling of having satisfied. For men the ideal time duration was 25 minutes and 43 seconds, getting quite close to the value that women wanted. But most women, when asked questions, revealed that they have only been getting an average of 11-14 minutes of sex on the bed.