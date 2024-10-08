UAE authority announces new bus service to Global Village: Details

Dubai: The Ajman Road and Transport Authority announced a new bus service to Global Village in Dubai. The bus service will start from October 16.

Tickets for the ‘Global Village Route’ will cost Dh25. Residents can enjoy the trip to Global Village when they use their Masaar Card. Three buses will depart from Al-Musalla station in Ajman to Global Village, and another three will depart from Global Village to Ajman.

The trip will start from Al-Musalla Station to Global Village and back to Al Musalla Station — with the first bus departing Ajman at 2.15pm and the last at 6.15pm. The first trip from Global Village will be at 3.45pm and the last will depart at 12.30am on weekdays. On the weekend, the last trip from Global Village will depart at 1.30am.

Take a look at the timetable on weekdays:

Al-Musalla Station in Ajman Global Village

2.15pm 3.45pm

4.45pm 10.30pm

6.15pm 12.30am

Here’s the schedule of the bus route on weekends:

Al-Musalla Station in Ajman Global Village

2.15pm 3.45pm

4.45pm 10.30pm

6.15pm 1.30am

In July, Ajman’s Road and Transport Authority also announced that public buses from Ajman to Abu Dhabi will start running a total of four trips every day. The trip will start from Al Musalla Station to Abu Dhabi Bus Station and back to Al Musalla Station — with first bus departing Ajman at 7am and the last at 7pm. The first trip from Abu Dhabi will be at 10am and the last will depart at 9.30pm. The bus ticket costs Dh35 and the commuters can pay using their Masaar card.

The new season of Global Village will kick off on October 16.

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village when they buy the outdoor attraction’s new limited edition VIP Packs.

Here’s what’s in store for those aiming to avail these new packs:

Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass

Mega Silver Pack worth Dh3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass

These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.

The classic VIP Packs have returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack will be on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack will cost Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack will be priced at Dh1,750 each.