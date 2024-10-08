UAE based air carrier suspends flights to this city till October 31: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai extended its flight suspension to and from Beirut in Lebanon till October 31. The flight suspension was announced due to the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.

‘Due to the ongoing developments, flydubai flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Beirut International Airport (BEY) have been suspended until October 31. We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly,’ the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Passengers with existing bookings will be contacted regarding their rebooking or refund options. Passengers are also advised to contact the flydubai Contact Centre in Dubai at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agent. The safety of our passengers and cabin crew remains our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules due to the current situation,’ said the statement.

Dubai-based Emirates has also suspended flights to/from Beirut till October 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has cancelled its services to and from Beirut until October 11. Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi.

Customers transiting through Abu Dhabi with a final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, unless they have made their own onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi.Passengers affected should contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), by visiting etihad.com or the mobile app.