Vinesh Phogat secures Congress’ first victory in Julana after 15 years

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a significant victory for the Congress in Haryana’s Julana constituency, winning by over 6,000 votes. This marks the first time in 15 years that the Congress has triumphed in the area. Phogat, who joined the party in early September, defeated BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi and AAP’s Kavita Dalal, part of the opposition INDIA alliance. Her win comes despite the ruling BJP performing strongly across the state, surpassing the majority mark and leading in 50 seats, positioning the party for a third consecutive term.

The Haryana elections, which saw the BJP and Congress as the main contenders, had initially been expected to bring a resurgence for Congress based on exit polls. However, the BJP’s solid performance in the state’s 90-seat assembly, where they are leading in 48 seats and the Congress in 35, has defied predictions. Phogat’s victory provides a boost to the Congress despite their overall trailing position.

This election marks a pivotal battle between the BJP and Congress since the Lok Sabha elections, with over 1,000 candidates competing. The outcome will influence the political landscape not only in Haryana but also shape future electoral strategies for both parties ahead of upcoming state and national elections.