Yogi Adityanath calls for Hindu unity, warns lawbreakers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Sri Sri Durga Puja celebrations in Varanasi, emphasized that Hinduism promotes non-violence but also supports justified action to protect the nation and its people. He urged the Hindu community to unite and take pride in their traditions, while warning that any lawlessness, especially actions promoting disorder, would be met with strict legal consequences. The CM highlighted the role of saints like Swami Pranavanand, who established Bharat Sevashram Sangh, in promoting national consciousness and preserving Sanatan Dharma.

Yogi Adityanath praised the efforts of Bharat Sevashram Sangh in advancing Indian culture and values, noting that the Sangh has made significant contributions to society, from the freedom movement to disaster response. He urged people to honor their heritage, pointing to achievements like the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya as examples of cultural pride under PM Modi’s leadership. The CM stressed that India’s growing global stature, economically and culturally, must be safeguarded by unity and respect for tradition.

The CM also called for legal action against those who insult revered figures or cause disturbances, stressing that protests must remain peaceful. He expressed concern over the current situation in Bengal, contrasting it with Uttar Pradesh, where festivals are celebrated without fear. Yogi Adityanath concluded by stating that India, under PM Modi, is in strong hands, and urged the public to support efforts to preserve the country’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy.