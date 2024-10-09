BJP Calls for Spot Booking During Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season in Kerala

BJP state president K. Surendran has raised concerns over a perceived effort to disrupt the Sabarimala pilgrimage, criticizing the Kerala government’s decision to permit only online bookings as unscientific. He highlighted the need for provisions allowing spot bookings, questioning the government’s reluctance to address widespread protests over the issue. Surendran recalled similar disruptions during the first Pinarayi government, which he believes were hidden behind a Supreme Court ruling.

Surendran described the Devaswom Board’s handling of the situation as a failure and urged for an immediate reversal of the online-only booking decision. He emphasized that the government has competent officials capable of managing the crowds at Sabarimala, arguing that the current approach seems to exploit the devotees. He warned that the BJP would stand in solidarity with the protesting devotees if the government fails to accommodate spot bookings and criticized the Devaswom minister for his attitude.

In preparation for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala government has announced that entry will be restricted to online bookings, allowing a maximum of 80,000 devotees per day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over a review meeting where this decision was made, following issues faced last year when spot booking resulted in overwhelming crowds. Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan confirmed that this year will see mandatory online bookings, eliminating the previous spot booking option, which had led to severe congestion and management challenges.