BMW launches i7 eDrive50 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW has introduced the i7 eDrive50, a new single-motor version of its electric sedan in India. This model is priced at Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom) and replaces the previous xDrive60 trim, which was a dual-motor variant costing Rs 2.13 crore.

The i7 eDrive50 retains the 101.7 kWh battery. It features a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 443 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. This single-motor version offers a WLTP range of 603 km.

The battery can be charged from 0-100 percent in just 10 hours and 45 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger. It also supports 195 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10-80 percent in just 34 minutes.

The i7 eDrive50 comes in the sporty M Sport trim. Inside, it boasts luxury features like a leather steering wheel, an impressive 8K, 31.3-inch roof-mounted screen for rear passengers, and a premium Bowers and Wilkins sound system. BMW also provides a spare wheel with this variant.