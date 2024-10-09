Boat launches new affordable smartwatch in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Boat introduced new affordable smartwatch named ‘Ultima Regal’ in India. Boat Ultima Regal price in India starts at Rs. 2,499. It has been introduced in five colourways: Active Black, Steel Black, Cool Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Cherry Blossom. Customers can purchase the smartwatch from Boat’s official website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Boat Ultima Regal smartwatch sports a 2.01-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality, a resolution of 410×502 pixels and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is IP68-rated against dust and water ingress and has a metal chassis. It also gets a functional rotating crown for controlling various watch features.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and gets additional functionalities such as an in-built dialpad, microphone, speaker, and the ability to save contacts from the smartwatch itself. Furthermore, it gets a dedicated DND mode.

Boat Ultima Regal comes with support for heart rate, SpO2, energy, stress, and sleep monitoring — all of which can be tracked with the companion Crest app. Users can also take on fitness challenges and get personalised insights within the app. Other functions include Camera and Music Control, Alarms, Weather Updates and the ability to track the smartwatch and the paired smartphone. When stuck in dire situations, users can send messages to their loved ones with just a tap using the Emergency SOS feature.

The smartwatch promises a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The company says that the Boat Ultima Regal will provide up to five days of runtime with Bluetooth calling and always-on display functionality enabled. Boat introduced a tap and pay functionality on its payment-enabled smartwatches at its Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in August.