BSF detains Pakistani national near Jammu border; investigation launched

On October 9, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended a Pakistani national near the International Border in Jammu. The BSF has confirmed that investigations into the incident are currently in progress, but details remain limited at this time.

This incident follows a tragic event in Jammu and Kashmir, where the body of a Territorial Army jawan named Hilal Ahmad Bhat was discovered with gunshot wounds. Bhat had been missing since October 8 after being abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area. His body was located in the Sanglan forest of the Utrasoo region shortly after his kidnapping, raising concerns about security in the area.

Officials have reported that Bhat’s body was transferred to a local hospital for medical formalities. During the same anti-terror operation, Bhat and another soldier from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped. Fortunately, the second soldier managed to escape despite sustaining two bullet injuries and is currently in stable condition. The situation highlights the escalating tensions in the region, prompting security forces to intensify their operations to counteract such threats.