BYD India launches new electric MPV: Price, Features

Mumbai: BYD India has launched a brand-new electric MPV named the BYD eMAX 7. The BYD eMAX 7 comes in two variants- Premium and Superior. The Premium version is powered by a 55.4kWh Blade Battery Pack which enables a range of 420km. The power output is rated at 120kW and that results in a top speed of 180kmph. The Superior variant is powered by a 71.8kWh battery pack that enables a range of 530km. Power output is rated at 150kW.

The BYD eMAX 7 is available in six and seven-seater variants and the MPV comes loaded with premium features like the rotating 12.8in infotainment system, electric seats, climate control, wireless phone charging, automatic trunk opening and closing and so on.

The BYD eMAX 7 can be booked by paying Rs 51,000 and here are the ex-showroom prices of all the variants:

Variant Battery Capacity Seating option Ex-showroom (Rs)

Premium 55.4 kWh 6 26,90,000

Premium 55.4 kWh 7 27,50,000

Superior 71.8 kWh 6 29,30,000

Superior 71.8 kWh 7 29,90,000

To add to the trust factor, BYD India is also offering a comprehensive warranty package:

Warranty Content

Warranty Period (whichever comes first)

Traction Battery

8 years/160,000 kilometres

Motor & Motor Controller

8 years/150,000 kilometres

DC-DC Assembly, High voltage electric control assembly, OBC

6 years/150,000 kilometres