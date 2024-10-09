Calcutta Medical senior doctors threaten mass resignation in support of juniors

The news of mass resignation by senior doctors in support of the junior doctors’ movement is gaining momentum across Kolkata. On Tuesday, senior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resigned en masse, followed by a similar warning from senior doctors at Calcutta Medical College. They have threatened to resign if the junior doctors’ demands are not met within 24 hours. This wave of resignations started at RG Kar Medical College and quickly spread to other government hospitals, including Calcutta Medical College. Senior doctors have also shown solidarity by joining a symbolic hunger strike alongside the junior doctors at Dharmatala, with some fasting for 12 to 24 hours.

The hunger strike, initiated by the ‘West Bengal Junior Doctors Front,’ began last Saturday with seven representatives making 10-point demands. The protest initially saw six doctors participate, later joined by RG Kar’s Junior Doctor Aniket Mahato. Senior doctors have supported the junior doctors’ cause from the outset, stepping in to manage patient care during the strike and even advising the juniors to explore alternative forms of protest instead of completely halting services. Despite their return to work, the junior doctors’ hunger strike continues, focusing on their demands.

Expressing their concern, senior doctors at Calcutta Medical College emphasized their support for the juniors, stressing the importance of addressing their grievances, especially regarding their health during the hunger strike. They urged the government to engage with the junior doctors by Wednesday and warned that if no discussions take place, they will proceed with their mass resignation as well.