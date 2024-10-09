Clashes Break Out Between Police and Samsung Workers

Tensions surged near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram as clashes erupted between Tamil Nadu police and Samsung India workers protesting for fair wages and recognition of their new union, the Samsung India Workers Union. The protests have been ongoing for a month without resolution, prompting police to intensify their crackdown on demonstrators and the Left-affiliated trade unions backing them. The unrest escalated after police executed a midnight operation, arresting ten union leaders and dismantling the workers’ makeshift protest structure without prior notice, leading to confrontations between the two sides.

In response to the police actions, which included arresting union members and dragging protesting workers, public outrage grew, especially as videos surfaced showing the treatment of the demonstrators. Approximately 1,000 out of the 1,800 employees at Samsung’s manufacturing facility have been on strike since September 9, 2024, demanding formal union recognition and wage increases to cope with rising living costs. Despite police attempts to disperse them, hundreds of workers gathered at the protest site in Echoor village, determined to continue their fight for fair treatment and recognition.

In the midst of the turmoil, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa appealed to the workers to return to their jobs, promising that their union would be recognized following a court decision. However, skepticism among the workers remains high, particularly after they rejected terms outlined in a Memorandum of Agreement signed on October 7, which they felt favored the company. Workers have also raised concerns about improving working conditions, including better food and facilities on company buses. With police presence likely to increase, the situation remains volatile, hinging on negotiations and the broader implications for labor rights in the region’s industrial landscape.