Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined sharply in Kerala on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 56,240, down by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7030, down by Rs 70. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 56,800 per 8 gram. One Monday, gold price depreciated by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

.In other major markets, gold prices have remained steady. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.26%, and over the last month, it has declined by -5.62%. The current price of silver is Rs.99000 per kilogram, which represents a decrease of Rs.1000 per kilogram.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat at Rs 75,153 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.01% or Rs 8. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 89,085/kg, up by 0.4% or Rs 356. Gold and silver witnessed some profit booking in this week so far as the prices of the former fell by Rs 1,000/10 gram while latter dipped by Rs 4,260/kg. On Tuesday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 75,161 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.16% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 88,729 per kilogram with a loss of 3.93%.

In the international markets, spot gold held its ground at $2,622.24 per ounce, after falling more than 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,641.00.Spot silver lost 0.2% to $30.63 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $955.90 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,018.78.