Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause. It usually starts several years before menopause. According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage. it results in irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, and changes in libido.

Here are 9 common things to expect when approaching perimenopause:

1. Irregular periods

Hormonal changes can cause periods to become irregular, shorter, longer, lighter, or heavier. This occurs because the ovaries are beginning to produce less oestrogen.

2. Hot flashes and night sweats

Fluctuations in oestrogen levels can lead to hot flashes and night sweats. These sudden feelings of heat can cause sweating and discomfort.

3. Mood swings

Hormonal changes can affect neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and even depression.

4. Sleep disturbances

Hormonal fluctuations and night sweats can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor sleep quality.

5. Vaginal dryness

Declining oestrogen levels can cause vaginal tissues to become thinner, drier, and less elastic, leading to discomfort during intercourse and an increased risk of urinary tract infections.

6. Changes in libido

Hormonal changes and other factors such as stress or relationship issues can affect sexual desire during perimenopause.

7. Weight gain

Metabolic changes and hormonal fluctuations can contribute to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, during perimenopause.

8. Memory problems and concentration difficulties

Hormonal fluctuations and sleep disturbances can affect cognitive function, leading to memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.

9. Bone density loss

Oestrogen plays a role in maintaining bone density, so declining oestrogen levels during perimenopause can increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.