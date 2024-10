Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Full list of winners

Chandigarh: The results of the Haryana Assembly elections were announced on Tuesday. The BJP bagged a power hat-trick in Haryana. No party has won a third consecutive term in Haryana since its inception in 1966.

The BJP has retained power in the state for third time in a row winning 48 seats in the 90-member house. The Congress came second with 37 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal won 2. 3 independents were also elected.

Haryana’s 90 constituencies witnessed polling on October 5, with a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 independents and 101 women, competed in this election.

Full list of winners in Haryana polls:

Kalka – Shakti Rani Sharma, BJP

Ambala Cantt – Anil Vij, BJP

Yamunanagar – Ghanshyam Dass, BJP

Radaur – Shyam Singh Rana, BJP

Ladwa – Nayab Singh, BJP

Pundri – Satpal Jamba, BJP

Nilokheri – Bhagwan Dass, BJP

Indri – Ram Kumar Kashyap, BJP

Karnal – Jagmohan Anand, BJP

Gharaunda – Harvinder Kalyan, BJP

Assandh – Yoginder Singh Rana, BJP

Panipat Rural – Mahipal Dhanda, BJP

Panipat City – Parmod Kumar Vij, BJP

Israna – Krishan Lal Panwar, BJP

Samalkha – Manmohan Bhadana, BJP

Rai – Krishna Gahlawat, BJP

Kharkhauda – Pawan Kharkhoda, BJP

Sonipat -Nikhil Madaan, BJP

Gohana – Arvind Kumar Sharma, BJP

Safidon – Ram Kumar Gautam, BJP

Jind – Dr Krishnan Lal Middha, BJP

Uchana Kalan – Devender Chatarbhuj Attri, BJP

Narwana – Krishan Kumar, BJP

Hansi – Vinod Bhayana, BJP

Barwala – Ranbir Gangwa, BJP

Nalwa – Randhir Panihar, BJP

Badhra – Umed Singh, BJP

Dadri – Sunil Satpal Sangwan, BJP

Bhiwani – Ghanshyam Saraf, BJP

Tosham – Shruti Choudhry, BJP

Bawani Khera – Kapoor Singh, BJP

Ateli – Arti Singh Rao, BJP

Mahendragarh – Kanwar Singh, BJP

NArnaul – Om Prakash Yadav, BJP

Bawal – Dr Krishan Kumar, BJP

Kosli – Anil Yadav, BJP

Rewari – Laxman Singh Yadav, BJP

Pataudi – Bimla Chaudhary, BJP

Badshahpur – Rao Narbir Singh, BJP

Gurgaon – Mukesh Sharma, BJP

Sohna – Tejpal Tanwar, BJP

Hodal – Harinder Singh, BJP

Palwal – Gaurav Gautam, BJP

Faridabad – Satish Kumar Phagna, BJP

Badkhal – Dhanesh Adlakha, BJP

Ballabgarh – Mool Chand Sharma, BJP

Faridabad – Vipul Goel, BJP

Tigaon – Rajesh Nagar

Panchkula – Chander Mohan, Congress

Naraingarh – Shalley Chaudhary, Congress

Ambala City – Nirmal Singh Mohra, Congress

Mulana – Pooja, Congress

Sadhaura – Renu Bala, Congress

Jagadhri – Akram Khan, Congress

Shahbad – Ram Karan, Congress

Thanesar – Ashok Kumar Arora, Congress

Pehowa – Mandeep Chatha, Congress

Guhla – Devender Hans, Congress

Kalayat – Vikas Saharan, Congress

Kaithal – Aditya Surjewala, Congress

Baroda – Induraj Singh Narwal, Congress

Julana – Vinesh Phogat, Congress

Tohana – Paramvir Singh, Congress

Fatehabad – Balwan Singh Doulatpuria, Congress

Ratia – Jarnail Singh, Congress

Kalanwali – Shishpal Keharwala, Congress

Sirsa – Gokul Setia, Congress

Ellenabad – Bharat Singh Beniwal, Congress

Adampur – Chander Parkash, Congress

Uklana – Naresh Selwal, COngress

Narnaund – Jassi Petwar, Congress

Loharu – Rajbir Fartia, Congress

Meham – Balram Dangi, Congress

Garhi Sampla Kiloi – Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress

Rohtak – Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress

Kalanaur – Shakuntla Khatak, Congress

Badli – Kuldeep Vats, Congress

Jhajjar – Geeta Bhukkal, Congress

Beri – Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Congress

Nangal Chaudhry – Manju Choudhary, Congress

Nuh – Aftab Ahmed, Congress

Ferozepur Jhirka – Mamman Khan, Congress

Punahana – Mohammad Ilyas, Congress

Hathin – Mohd Israil, Congress

Prithla – Raghubir Tewatia, Congress

Dabwali – Aditya Devilal, Indian National Lok Dal

Rania – Arjun Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal

Ganaur – Devender Kadyan, Independent

Hisar – Savitri Jindal, Independent

Bahadurgarh – Rajesh Joon, Independent