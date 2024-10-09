Indian Railways introduces special train services to this state: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has launched new train services for passengers travelling on the Mumbai to Bihar route. The decision taken to deal with the extreme passenger rush during the festival season. Ahead of Diwali and Chhat Puja celebrations, the Indian Railways started operating LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials weekly. The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul superfast special train will be operated until 2 February 2025.

Meanwhile, the special train service between Raxaul and Mumbai LTT will be available until 31 January 2025. The Indian Railways has launched 36 special services of LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials (05585/05586),

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special train will run 18 trips until January next year. The service will begin at 4 p.m. every Sunday and end at Raxaul station in Bihar at 7:45 a.m. on the third day, Tuesday.

The main halts of the train services will include Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhya, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special train includes 22 LHB coaches including thirteen sleeper class coaches, eight second-sitting/general class coaches.

The Indian Railways will continue the services of several special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval. It includes Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Tri-Weekly Special Train with 78 trips from October 1 2024 to December 30, 2024.