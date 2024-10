Indian Railways to operate special trains connecting these cities: Full list

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai/Pune and Nagpur, as well as between Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Nashik Road. The decision was taken to manage the increased passenger demand during Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024. The following trains have been scheduled to provide additional services for devotees and passengers:

Special Train Services:

LTT-Nagpur Unreserved Special (Train No. 01017)

Departure: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 14:00 hrs on October 11, 2024

Arrival: Nagpur at 05:00 hrs the next day

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Wardha, and other major stations en route.

Nagpur-LTT Special (Train No. 01018)

Departure: Nagpur at 00:20 hrs on October 13, 2024

Arrival: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 19:00 hrs the same day

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Sitting, 1 Generator Car, 1 Luggage Van

Nagpur-LTT Special (Train No. 01218)

Departure: Nagpur at 22:05 hrs on October 12, 2024

Arrival: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 14:35 hrs the next day

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class

Nagpur-Pune Unreserved Special (Train No. 01215)

Departure: Nagpur at 23:00 hrs on October 12, 2024

Arrival: Pune at 20:00 hrs the next day

Composition: 18 General Second Class Coaches

Pune-Nagpur Superfast Special (Train No. 01216)

Departure: Pune at 16:00 hrs on October 11, 2024

Arrival: Nagpur at 06:45 hrs the next day

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Sitting Coaches

Bhusaval-Nagpur-Nashik Road MEMU Special (Train No. 01213/01214)

Departure: Bhusaval at 04:25 hrs on October 12, 2024 (01213)

Departure: Nagpur at 23:40 hrs on October 12, 2024 (01214)

Arrival: Nagpur at 12:00 hrs the same day (01213)

Arrival: Nashik Road at 14:10 hrs the next day (01214)

Composition: 12 Car MEMU