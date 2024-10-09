Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Full list of winners

Srinagar: The National Conference-Congress alliance has crossed the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir election. The majority mark in the 90-member assembly is 46 seats.
The National Conference has secured 42 seats, while Congress has won 6 seats. Allied party CPM has won 1 seat. Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) has won 3 seats. The BJP emerged the second largest party by winning 29 constituencies, improving its all-time high count of 25 seats recorded in 2014 elections.
This is the first elections in the region in 10 years. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1 – after a gap of 10 years. This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir had assembly elections since Article 370 was abolished in August 2019, which divided the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88%, as per the Election Commission of India.
Here’s a full list of winners in Jammu and Kashmir polls:
Akhnoor – Mohan Lal, BJP
Anantnag – Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Congress
Anatnag West – Abdul Majeed Bhat, National Conference
Bahu – Vikram Randhawa, BJP
Bandipora – Nizam Uddin Bhat, Congress
Bani – Rameshwar Singh, Independent
Banihal – Sajad Shaheen, National Conference
Baramulla – Javid Hassan Baig, National Conference
Basohli- Darshan Kumar, BJP
Beerwah- Shafi Ahmad Wani, National Conference
Bhadarwah – Daleep Singh, BJP
Billawar – Satish Kumar Sharma, BJP
Bishnah – Rajeev Kumar, BJP
Budgam – Omar Abdullah, National Conference
Budhal – Javaid Iqbal, National Conference
Central Shalteng – Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress
Chadoora – Ali Mohammad Dar, National Conference
Channapora – Mushtaq Guroo, National Conference
Chenani – Balwant Singh Mankotia, BJP
Chhamb – Satish Sharma, Independent
Chrar-i-Sharief – Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather, National Conference
D.H. Pora – Sakeena Masood, National Conference
Devsar – Peerzada Feroze Ahamad, National Conference
Doda – Mehraj Malik, AAP
Doda West – Shakti Raj Parihar, BJP
Dooru – Gulam Ahmad Mir, Congress
Eidgah – Mubarik Gul, National Conference
Ganderbal – Omar Abdullah, National Conference
Gulabgarh – Khurshied Ahmed, National Conference
Gulmarg – Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, National Conference
Gurez – Nazir Ahmad Khan, National Conference
Habbakadal – Shamim Firdous, National Conference
Handwara – Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC)
Hazratbal – Salman Sagar, National Conference
Hiranagar – Vijay Kumar, BJP
Inderwal – Payare Lal Sharma, Independent
Jammu East – Yudhvir Sethi, BJP
Jammu North – Sham Lal Sharma, BJP
Jammu West – Arvind Gupta – BJP
Jasrota – Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP
Kalakote – Sunderbani – Randhir Singh, BJP
Kangan – Mian Mehar Ali, National Conference
Karnah – Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, National Conference
Kathua – Dr Bharat Bhushan, BJP
Khansahib – Saif Ud Din Bhat, National Conference
Khanyar – Ali Mohammad Sagar, National Conference
Kishtwar – Shagun Parihar, BJP
Kokernag – Zafar Ali Khatana, National Conference
Kulgam – Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, CPM
Kupwara – Mir Mohammad Fayaz, PDP
Lal Chowk – Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, National Conference
Langate – Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh, AIP
Lolab – Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, National Conference
Marh – Surinder Kumar, BJP
Mendhar – Javed Ahmed Rana, National Conference
Nagrota – Devender Singh Rana, BJP
Nowshera – Surinder Kumar Choudhary, National Conference
Padder – Nagseni – Sunil Kumar Sharma, BJP
Pahalgam – Altaf Ahmad Wani, National Conference
Pampore – Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference
Pattan – Javaid Riyaz, National Conference
Poonch Haveli – Ajaz Ahmed Jan, National Conference
Pulwama – Waheed Ur Rehman Para, PDP
R.S. Pura – Jammu South – Dr Narinder Singh Raina, BJP
Rafiabad – Javid Ahmad Dar, NAtional Conference
Rajouri – Iftkar Ahmed, Congress
Rajpora – Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir, National Conference
Ramban – Arjun Singh Raju, National Conference
Ramgarh – Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, BJP
Ramnagar – Sunil Bhardwaj, BJP
Reasi – Kuldeep Raj Dubey, BJP
Samba – Surjeet Singh Slathia, BJP
Shangus – Anantnag East – Reyaz Ahmad Khan, National Conference
Shopian – Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Independent
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – Baldev Raj Sharma, BJP
Sonawari – Hilal Akbar Lone, National Conference
Sopore – Irshad Rasool Kar, National Conference
Srigufwara – Bijbehara – Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, National conference
Suchetgarh – Gharu Ram, BJP
Surankote – Choudhary Mohammed Akram, Independent
Thannamandi – Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Independent
Tral – Rafiq Ahmad Naik, PDP
Trehgam – Saifullah Mir, National conference
Udhampur East – Ranbir Singh Pathania, BJP
Udhampur West – Pawan Kumar Gupta, BJP
Uri – Sajjad Shafi, National Conference
Vijaypur – Chander Parkash, BJP
Wagoora – Kreeri – Irfan Hafiz Lone, Congress
Zadibal – Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference
Zainapora – Showkat Hussain Ganie, National Conference
