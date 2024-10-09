Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Full list of winners

Srinagar: The National Conference-Congress alliance has crossed the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir election. The majority mark in the 90-member assembly is 46 seats.

The National Conference has secured 42 seats, while Congress has won 6 seats. Allied party CPM has won 1 seat. Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) has won 3 seats. The BJP emerged the second largest party by winning 29 constituencies, improving its all-time high count of 25 seats recorded in 2014 elections.

This is the first elections in the region in 10 years. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1 – after a gap of 10 years. This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir had assembly elections since Article 370 was abolished in August 2019, which divided the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88%, as per the Election Commission of India.

Here’s a full list of winners in Jammu and Kashmir polls:

Akhnoor – Mohan Lal, BJP

Anantnag – Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Congress

Anatnag West – Abdul Majeed Bhat, National Conference

Bahu – Vikram Randhawa, BJP

Bandipora – Nizam Uddin Bhat, Congress

Bani – Rameshwar Singh, Independent

Banihal – Sajad Shaheen, National Conference

Baramulla – Javid Hassan Baig, National Conference

Basohli- Darshan Kumar, BJP

Beerwah- Shafi Ahmad Wani, National Conference

Bhadarwah – Daleep Singh, BJP

Billawar – Satish Kumar Sharma, BJP

Bishnah – Rajeev Kumar, BJP

Budgam – Omar Abdullah, National Conference

Budhal – Javaid Iqbal, National Conference

Central Shalteng – Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress

Chadoora – Ali Mohammad Dar, National Conference

Channapora – Mushtaq Guroo, National Conference

Chenani – Balwant Singh Mankotia, BJP

Chhamb – Satish Sharma, Independent

Chrar-i-Sharief – Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather, National Conference

D.H. Pora – Sakeena Masood, National Conference

Devsar – Peerzada Feroze Ahamad, National Conference

Doda – Mehraj Malik, AAP

Doda West – Shakti Raj Parihar, BJP

Dooru – Gulam Ahmad Mir, Congress

Eidgah – Mubarik Gul, National Conference

Ganderbal – Omar Abdullah, National Conference

Gulabgarh – Khurshied Ahmed, National Conference

Gulmarg – Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, National Conference

Gurez – Nazir Ahmad Khan, National Conference

Habbakadal – Shamim Firdous, National Conference

Handwara – Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC)

Hazratbal – Salman Sagar, National Conference

Hiranagar – Vijay Kumar, BJP

Inderwal – Payare Lal Sharma, Independent

Jammu East – Yudhvir Sethi, BJP

Jammu North – Sham Lal Sharma, BJP

Jammu West – Arvind Gupta – BJP

Jasrota – Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP

Kalakote – Sunderbani – Randhir Singh, BJP

Kangan – Mian Mehar Ali, National Conference

Karnah – Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, National Conference

Kathua – Dr Bharat Bhushan, BJP

Khansahib – Saif Ud Din Bhat, National Conference

Khanyar – Ali Mohammad Sagar, National Conference

Kishtwar – Shagun Parihar, BJP

Kokernag – Zafar Ali Khatana, National Conference

Kulgam – Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, CPM

Kupwara – Mir Mohammad Fayaz, PDP

Lal Chowk – Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, National Conference

Langate – Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh, AIP

Lolab – Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, National Conference

Marh – Surinder Kumar, BJP

Mendhar – Javed Ahmed Rana, National Conference

Nagrota – Devender Singh Rana, BJP

Nowshera – Surinder Kumar Choudhary, National Conference

Padder – Nagseni – Sunil Kumar Sharma, BJP

Pahalgam – Altaf Ahmad Wani, National Conference

Pampore – Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference

Pattan – Javaid Riyaz, National Conference

Poonch Haveli – Ajaz Ahmed Jan, National Conference

Pulwama – Waheed Ur Rehman Para, PDP

R.S. Pura – Jammu South – Dr Narinder Singh Raina, BJP

Rafiabad – Javid Ahmad Dar, NAtional Conference

Rajouri – Iftkar Ahmed, Congress

Rajpora – Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir, National Conference

Ramban – Arjun Singh Raju, National Conference

Ramgarh – Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, BJP

Ramnagar – Sunil Bhardwaj, BJP

Reasi – Kuldeep Raj Dubey, BJP

Samba – Surjeet Singh Slathia, BJP

Shangus – Anantnag East – Reyaz Ahmad Khan, National Conference

Shopian – Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Independent

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – Baldev Raj Sharma, BJP

Sonawari – Hilal Akbar Lone, National Conference

Sopore – Irshad Rasool Kar, National Conference

Srigufwara – Bijbehara – Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, National conference

Suchetgarh – Gharu Ram, BJP

Surankote – Choudhary Mohammed Akram, Independent

Thannamandi – Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Independent

Tral – Rafiq Ahmad Naik, PDP

Trehgam – Saifullah Mir, National conference

Udhampur East – Ranbir Singh Pathania, BJP

Udhampur West – Pawan Kumar Gupta, BJP

Uri – Sajjad Shafi, National Conference

Vijaypur – Chander Parkash, BJP

Wagoora – Kreeri – Irfan Hafiz Lone, Congress

Zadibal – Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference

Zainapora – Showkat Hussain Ganie, National Conference