Kerala weather: IMD forecasts widespread rain, yellow alert for 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain in Kerala, issuing a yellow alert for eight districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. The warning highlights the potential for heavy rainfall, defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, along with thunderstorms. A yellow alert has also been extended to additional districts like Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur for October 10, as the state braces for continued rain and storms.

Authorities have issued safety advisories, urging people in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to relocate to safer places. Residents near riverbanks are also advised to move, and those living in disaster-prone regions should be prepared with access to emergency shelters. Given the risk of strong winds, people in homes with inadequate structural security should consider moving to more stable accommodations. The public has been warned to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to waterfalls, water bodies, or hilly areas during heavy rainfall.

Safety guidelines for lightning have also been emphasized. People are advised to seek shelter indoors when lightning is detected, avoid staying near windows or electrical appliances, and refrain from outdoor activities, particularly for children. Drivers should stay inside vehicles during storms and avoid traveling on open vehicles like bicycles or tractors until the weather clears. The advisory stresses the importance of caution on roads near water bodies, where the risk of accidents can increase.