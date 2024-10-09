Militants abduct 2 Army jawans in Anantnag, J&K; one escapes, search underway

Two Territorial Army (TA) jawans were abducted by militants in a forested area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports on Wednesday. A search operation has been launched by security forces to locate one of the soldiers, who remains missing. Fortunately, the other jawan managed to escape and safely return.

Sources revealed that the militants kidnapped both soldiers, but only one succeeded in fleeing. Security forces are now conducting intensive search operations in the region to rescue the second jawan, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

This abduction has prompted a large-scale security response, with concerns rising as militants in Jammu and Kashmir have been increasingly targeting military personnel. In another incident earlier this month, security forces neutralized two terrorists during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, showcasing the ongoing challenges in the region.