Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour

Navratri began on October 3, marking the start of Shardiya Navratri, a significant festival for Hindu devotees. This nine-day celebration is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine forms, collectively called the Navdurgas. Each day is observed with various rituals that reflect devotion and unity. The festival concludes on October 12 with Durga Visarjan, where idols of the goddess are immersed in water. The tenth day, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

On the seventh day of Navratri, worshipers honor Goddess Kalaratri, known for her protective qualities. She is believed to shield her devotees from negativity and fulfill their wishes. The day is associated with the color royal blue, which holds spiritual significance. In Hindu mythology, this day is crucial as it marks Goddess Parvati’s transformation into Kalaratri to fight the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Rituals include Utsava and Navagraha pujas to invoke her blessings. Goddess Kalaratri is depicted with dark hair, three eyes, and four arms, holding a sword and iron hook, symbolizing her fierce and protective nature.

Royal blue, the color worn on this day, symbolizes wealth, elegance, and calmness. Wearing this color is seen as a tribute to Goddess Kalaratri, enhancing the spiritual experience of the festival. Devotees perform rituals early in the morning, following personal cleansing and dressing in fresh clothes. Navagraha Puja, offerings like rice, bhogs, incense, panchamrita, dry fruits, and flowers, including night-blooming jasmine, are part of the traditional puja for Goddess Kalaratri on this day.