PM Modi hails Haryana voters for decisive victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the election results on Tuesday, celebrated the BJP’s historic win in Haryana, marking its third consecutive term. The BJP secured 47 seats, surpassing the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly, which PM Modi attributed to the party’s development-centric politics and efficient governance. He expressed deep gratitude to the people of Haryana for granting the BJP a clear majority and emphasized that the victory reflects the public’s trust in the party’s agenda of growth and progress.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the BJP workers, crediting their relentless dedication for the party’s electoral success. He acknowledged their efforts in serving the people and promoting the party’s development plans, which, he said, played a significant role in securing this historic win. Modi’s message highlighted the importance of their grassroots efforts in achieving this outcome.

As the BJP gears up to form the new government in Haryana, the focus now shifts to continuing the momentum under Modi’s leadership. The party is expected to prioritize governance and further development in the state, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision. The BJP’s triumph in Haryana has sparked discussions about its effective strategies and strong voter appeal, ensuring its sustained dominance in the region.