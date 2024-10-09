PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly wearing DMK shawl

Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar made a dramatic entrance into the Kerala Assembly, draped in a DMK shawl and carrying a red flag, as he continued his criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police. He alleged that the Chief Minister and his family’s upcoming trip to the US was intended to settle certain personal issues and threatened to reveal details of the journey if necessary. Anvar also protested his seating arrangement, stating that he would sit on the floor if not given a seat between the ruling party and the opposition. He was eventually assigned a special seat in a separate block by the Speaker.

Anvar explained that he received a letter from the Speaker confirming his special block seat, prompting his attendance at the assembly. He used the red flag to symbolize the working class and expressed his lack of trust in the police, which led him to meet with the Governor. Anvar stated that while the police had all the information regarding a gold robbery case, they had not acted or questioned those involved. He asked the Governor for assistance if the case reached the High Court, believing the court would consider the Governor’s input.

Anvar also criticized the state’s top officials, claiming that the Chief Secretary and DGP had avoided meeting the Governor to dodge inquiries. He requested a judicial investigation into the matter and accused the Speaker of behaving improperly. Anvar further attacked the Chief Minister, alleging he was undermining the party. He took his seat next to League MLA AKM Ashraf, accompanied by MLA KT Jaleel.