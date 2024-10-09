Reserve Bank of India keeps GDP projection unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the FY25 GDP projection unchanged at 7.2 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank also kept the FY25 inflation forecast same at 4.5 per cent . RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this.

‘Real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.2 per cent, with Q2 at 7.2 per cent; Q3 at 7.4 per cent; and Q4 at 7.4 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 7.3 per cent,’ the RBI governor said in his monetary policy statement.

It means that the growth projections have been raised for FY25 Q3, FY25 Q4 and FY26 Q1, while that for FY25 Q2 has been lowered amid global uncertainties, as compared to the previous August 2024 policy.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also kept the CPI inflation for 2024-25 same at 4.5 per cent. The RBI is mandated to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent (with a flexibility of 2 per cent up or down).

‘CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5 per cent, with Q2 at 4.1 per cent; Q3 at 4.8 per cent; and Q4 at 4.2 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 4.3 per cent,’ said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

It means that the CPI inflation targets have been revised lower for FY25 Q2, FY23 Q4, and FY26 Q1, while raising the target for FY25 Q3, as compared to the previous August 2024 policy.