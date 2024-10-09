Sony launches two new earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony launched two new earphones –– the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset –– in India. The earphones were first announced at PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, and were initially launched in the US.

The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 18,990 in India, while the Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available for Rs. 12,990. Both can be purchased across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers starting October 11.

Both the Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset come with planar magnetic drivers. The earbuds sport two hidden microphones that feature AI-enhanced noise rejection. The Pulse Explore earbuds come with a case that supports USB Type-C charging. The Pulse Elite headset sport the same planar magnetic drivers and come with a fully retractable microphone with AI noise rejection support. The headphones come with a charging hanger.

Both audio devices support multi-device connectivity via Sony’s proprietary PlayStation Link wireless connection protocol and Bluetooth. The earphones come with PlayStation Link USB adapter for easy connectivity with a PS5, PC, or Mac. The Pulse Explore earbuds are claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life, and up to an additional 10 hours with the charging case. The Pulse Elite headset, on the other hand, are claimed to last up to 30 hours. They also supports fast charging, with Sony claiming up to two hours of battery life from a 10-minute charge.