Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices- BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty- pared their early gains, and ended lower on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex shed 167.71 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 81,467.10. The NSE Nifty toned down 31.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 24,981.95.

The broader indices ended in mixed territory, with fall led by Large-cap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended marginally lower by 14 points or 0.03% to settle at 51,007. Realty and Pharma stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while FMCG and Energy stocks shed.

31 out of 50 constituent stocks of the NSE Nifty ended higher. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,752 against 1,177 stocks that declined, and 94 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,023. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 179, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29. A total of 411 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 171 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Cipla, Trent, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra. As many as 184 stocks, including Infosys, Divi’s Labs, Cipla, Naukri and Trent, hit their fresh one-year highs in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, October 9. Top losers were Reliance Industries, ITC, Nestle India, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever.