Study reveals why men suffer from sex addiction

A research study carried out by researchers in the University of Cyprus Medical School in Nicosia, Cyprus and Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden has revealed that higher levels of oxytocin present in the bold is the cause of sex addiction in men. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism claimed that men with hypersexual disorder may have higher levels of oxytocin in their blood.

Hypersexual disorder or Compulsive sexual behavior (hyper sexuality) is a state when a person has an obsessive fixation on sex, sexual acts, and sexual fantasies. As per studies, around 3% to 6% of people are living with some form of sexual addiction disorder or related disorders. This state predominantly affects men.

Oxytocin is a hormone produced by the hypothalamus and secreted by the pituitary gland. It plays a key role in sexual behavior.

The study was carried among 102 men- 64men with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men. The study found that hypersexual men had higher levels of oxytocin in their blood. Thirty men with hypersexual disorder went through a cognitive behavioral therapy program and saw a significant reduction in their oxytocin levels after treatment.