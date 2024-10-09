UP govt launches ‘Ped Bachao’ drive to safeguard saplings

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has kicked off a quarterly ‘Ped Bachao’ (Save Trees) campaign aimed at protecting the 36.80 crore saplings planted across the state. This initiative, which runs from October 3 to January 14, emphasizes the maintenance and safeguarding of these young trees to ensure their successful growth in their new environments.

The campaign was officially launched by Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, the state’s Minister for Forest, Environment, Zoological Park, and Climate Change, at Soumitra Van along the Kukrail River. During the launch, he assessed the condition of previously planted saplings in the Soumitra forest, emphasizing the importance of the initiative within the framework of the government’s environmental goals.

Dr. Saxena highlighted that this quarterly campaign is a critical part of the ongoing ‘Tree Planting Campaign,’ stating that each sapling is planted in honor of mothers, symbolizing respect and gratitude. He urged officials to prioritize the care and survival of these saplings, asserting that “protection of every tree planted is the main responsibility of all of us.” He also plans to conduct inspections in various districts to monitor the progress of the saplings, making it clear that negligence in their upkeep will not be accepted. Key officials, including Principal Chief Forest Conservator Sudhir Kumar Sharma and PCCF Wildlife Sanjay Srivastava, were present at the launch to oversee the effective implementation of the campaign.