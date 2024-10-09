Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States, Yellow Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions across Peninsular and Northeast India, predicting significant rainfall in these areas. Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, and parts of the South Peninsula are expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. On October 9, regions like Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and North Interior Karnataka may see isolated to scattered rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi’s weather will remain stable, with clear skies and no chance of rain.

Northeast India, including states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya, is expected to witness sporadic heavy rainfall today. The IMD has warned of possible intense downpours in these regions, and residents are advised to stay alert. Coastal areas like Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Karnataka are particularly at risk of strong winds reaching speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, prompting the advisory for fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until October 11.

In contrast, the weather in Northwest, West, East, and Central India is forecasted to remain dry, with typical conditions and no rainfall expected. In Delhi, the day will see a high temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius, while the night is expected to drop to 23 degrees Celsius. The capital’s skies will stay partly cloudy, but the region will remain unaffected by the rain warnings issued elsewhere.