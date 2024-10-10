Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian women’s team makes history by winning first-ever bronze medal

Astana: The Indian women’s team made history by securing a bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. This is India’s first-ever medal in the women’s team category since the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) started organising the competition in 1972..

During the semifinals, India registered a 1-3 loss to Japan while in the other semifinal, China lost to Hong Kong by 3-0. In this competition, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Previously, the championships were organised by the Table Tennis Federation of Asia (TTFA), under which the Indian women’s team won a bronze medal in 1960 in Mumbai. Overall, this was India’s sixth medal at the continental table tennis meet, with all six being bronze.

Also Read: President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condole death of Ratan Tata

In the semifinals, Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Miwa Harimoto in singles game by 2-3. Manika Batra however brought back India into the tie with a 3-0 win over Satsuki Odo. In the next game, Suthirtha Mukherjee lost to Mima Ito by 3-0 and Harimoto won against Manika 3-1 to win the tie for Japan.

The Indian men’s team entered the semi-finals following a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan securing a medal. The team will next take on the winner of the quarter-final between Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.