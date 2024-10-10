Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins$1 million

Dubai: Ali Akram Arabo, a Syrian expat living in Al Ain won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The 67-year-old won the prize money with ticket number 3893, purchased online on September 30. A resident of Al Ain for more than 35 years, Arabi has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for more than 15 years now.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and motorbikes.

Rajiv Lakhotia a 50-year-old Indian based in Hyderabad, India won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0826 in the Finest Surprise Series 1891 which he purchased on September 26 on his way to Hyderabad from Dubai.

Jothibhasu Madhavan, a 55-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1157 in the Finest Surprise Series 1893 which he purchased online on September 26.

Shihabudeen M, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 RS (Triple Black) motorbike with ticket number 0352 in the Finest Surprise Series 596 which he purchased on August 31 on his way to Kozhikode from Dubai.

Saidu Mohamed, another Indian based in Zarqa, Jordan won a BMW S 1000 RR (Racing Red Metallic motorbike with ticket number 0836 in the Finest Surprise Series 598 which he purchased online on September 25.