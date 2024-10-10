Ducati reveals 2025 Scrambler Dark and Full Throttle

Mumbai: Ducati has introduced two new Scrambler models for 2025 called the Full Throttle and Icon Dark. The Scrambler Full Throttle has been on sale since last year, but the Icon Dark, is essentially a blacked-out version of the Scrambler Icon, with dark hues. Both motorcycles will be launched in India in 2025.

The Scrambler Icon Dark gets all blacked out parts. The motorcycle gets a matte black finish on parts like the mudguard, headlight cover and the tear-drop shaped fuel tank. Customers can also get a bi-directional quick-shifter fitted on the Scrambler Icon Dark.

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets a new colour, along with upholstery on the seat, black and bronze details and a ’62’ livery, which represents the year 1962, when the first Ducati Scrambler made its debut. The design on the Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired from the flat-track motorcycles in the USA.

The Scrambler Full Throttle also gets a Termignoni exhaust as standard fitment along with LED indicators and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 803cc L-Twin that produces a peak output of 73hp at 8,250rpm and 65.2Nm at 7,000rpm. Both motorcycles weigh in at 176kg and have a standard seat height of 795mm. Ducati offers an optional taller or lower seat accessory, which changes the seat height to 810mm or 780mm, respectively.