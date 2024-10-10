Indian Railways adds 36 special trains on this route: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has introduced new train services on the Mumbai-Bihar route. The decision has been taken to manage the extreme passenger rush during Diwali and Chhat Puja celebrations. The Indian Railways has introduced 36 special trains of LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special (05585/05586).

The Indian Railways has started operating the LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special every week. The first LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special will run till February 2, 2025. The Raxaul-Mumbai LTT special train service will be available till January 31, 2025.

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul special train will run 18 trips by January next year. The service will start every Sunday at 4 pm and will end at Raxaul railway station in Bihar at 7.45 am on the third day, Tuesday.

The major stops of the trains are Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhya, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special Train comprises 22 LHB coaches, including 13 sleeper class coaches and 8 second-seat class/general class coaches.

The Indian Railways also announced that it will continue operating several special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval. The Indian Central Railway will operate 104 special trains to manage the additional passenger rush. This includes the Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar tri-weekly special with 78 trips till December 30, 2024.