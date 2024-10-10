Know all about family tree of Tata

Mumbai: Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman died at Mumbai Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

He worked in several Tata companies, including Telco, now Tata Motors Ltd, as well as Tata Steel Ltd. In 1991, he took the helm of the conglomerate when his uncle J.R.D. Tata stepped down. He received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, in 2008 for exceptional and distinguished service in trade and industry.

Tata Group is one of the most successful conglomerates in India. It has more than 100 companies under it.

Below is an overview of the key members of the Tata family tree:

1. Nusserwanji Tata (1822–1886): Patriarch of the Tata family

He was a Parsi priest who ventured into business, laying the foundation for the family’s future ventures.

2. Jamshedji Tata (1839–1904): Son of Nusserwanji Tata

Founder of Tata Group. Known as the “Father of Indian Industry,” he established key businesses in steel (Tata Steel), hotels (Taj Mahal Hotel), and hydropower.

3. Dorabji Tata (1859–1932): Eldest son of Jamshedji Tata

Took over the Tata Group after Jamshedji’s death. He played a crucial role in setting up Tata Steel and other major ventures like Tata Power.

4. Ratanji Tata (1871–1918): Younger son of Jamshedji Tata

Played a key role in expanding Tata business interests, particularly in cotton and textiles.

5. JRD Tata (Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata) (1904–1993): Son of Ratanji Tata and Suzanne Brière (a Frenchwoman)

Chairman of Tata Group for over 50 years (1938–1991). Founder of Tata Airlines, which later became Air India he played a critical role in growing the Tata Group into a diversified multinational conglomerate.

6. Naval Tata (1904–1989): Adopted son of Ratanji Tata

His descendants include two prominent individuals in the Tata family today:

Ratan Naval Tata (b. 1937): Former Chairman of Tata Group (1991–2012, interim chairman in 2016–2017). He led the group’s global expansion and the acquisition of international brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley.

Noel Tata (b. 1957): Chairman of Tata International, involved in various Tata Group companies.

7. Ratan Tata (b. 1937): Son of Naval Tata and Sooni Commissariat

Most well-known modern leader of the Tata Group. Former Chairman of Tata Group (1991–2012, interim chairman in 2016–2017).

8. Noel Tata (b. 1957): Half-brother of Ratan Tata

Has served as Chairman of Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group, and has had a significant role in Tata International and other Tata enterprises.