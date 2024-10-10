DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Malaysia Airlines to resume direct flights to this Indian city: Details

Oct 10, 2024, 11:20 am IST

Kuala Lumpur: The flag carrier of Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines will restart direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata. The flight service will resumed  from December 2. Five weekly flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata route. Malaysia Airlines stopped direct flights to Kolkata in 2006.

Currently, the airline connects Kuala Lumpur directly with nine Indian cities — New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad. With the recommencement of the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata services, the airline will offer 76 weekly flights between India and Malaysia.

Currently, the carrier operates 71 weekly flights to India. The flights to Amritsar were increased from four per week to daily in August.

 

