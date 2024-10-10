Maruti Suzuki introduces Grand Vitara Dominion Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has launched Grand Vitara Dominion Edition in India. The latest edition can be purchased in three variants: Alpha, Zeta and Delta across both CNG and Petrol engine options.

The latest edition comes with a decent range of complimentary accessories. The list includes door visors, a rear skid plate, a 3D boot mat, all-weather mats, seat covers, side steps, a body cover, Nexa cushions, and a car care kit, among other notable add-ons. These accessories in Alpha and Zeta trims are worth Rs 52,599 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

Also Read: Malaysia Airlines to resume direct flights to this Indian city: Details

The newly launched Dominion Edition will have a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine that churns out a maximum power of 102 bhp and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm. The Grand Vitara petrol comes with manual and automatic gearbox options, with the former also available in AWD form. When it comes to the CNG version, it uses the same engine as mentioned above. The CNG version produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and is available only with a six-speed manual transmission.