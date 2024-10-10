Portronics launches new portable projector in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Portronics Pico 13 rechargeable portable projector has been launched in India. Portronics Pico 13 price in India starts at Rs. 31,499. However, the company says this is just an introductory pricing. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline retailers.

The Portronics Pico 13 portable projector comes with digital light processing (DLP) technology. It is fitted with a 3,500 lumens lamp, can project content at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. The projector is also claimed to be highly adaptable, with projection distances ranging from as close as 1.3m to as far as 3.0m.

It casts a 20-inch screen when placed 0.5m away from a wall surface, whereas placing it 1.8m away projects a 70-inch screen. At a distance of 3.0m from the wall, the Portronics Pico 13 is capable of a 120-inch screen projection. Users can also change the projection size without any distortion courtesy of auto key vertical keystone correction. It can be fine-tuned using the dedicated focus wheel.

Also Read: Internet subscribers in India surge to 96.96 crore in April-June quarter

The portable projector runs on an Android-based perating system (OS) and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also gets wireless connectivity.

Portronics Pico 13 comes with built-in 10-watt speakers and can also output audio through external medium using AUX port or built-in Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets an HDMI port, USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port for providing power to its rechargeable battery.