President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condole death of Ratan Tata

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata.

‘In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he carried forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire Tata Group, and his admirers across the globe,’ stated the President .

‘Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji—a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant Bharat will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond. A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and humility reflect the ethos he embraced. As the ‘legend’ of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat will miss him dearly. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and the entire Tata Group during this hour of grief. Om Shanti’, said the Vice President.

‘Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman died at Mumbai Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

He worked in several Tata companies, including Telco, now Tata Motors Ltd, as well as Tata Steel Ltd. In 1991, he took the helm of the conglomerate when his uncle J.R.D. Tata stepped down. He received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, in 2008 for exceptional and distinguished service in trade and industry.