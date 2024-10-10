Stock Market: Indian equity markets end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Thursday’s trading session marginally higher. The NSE Nifty gained 16.50 points or 0.07% to settle at 24,998.45. BSE Sensex ended at 81,611.41 , up 144.30 points or 0.18%.

The broader indices ended in mixed territory, with gain led by Small-cap and Mid-cap stocks. The Midcap Index declined by 156 points to 58,947 Bank Nifty index ended higher by 523.90 points or 1.03% to settle at 51,530.90. Financial Services and Banking stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while Pharma and IT stocks shed.

Overall, 4,010 stocks were traded on the BSE. In that, 2,244 advanced, 1,651 stocks declined and 115 remained unchanged. 204 stocks reached a 52-week high, while 22 hit a 52-week low. Additionally, 366 stocks traded in the upper circuit, with 166 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Maruti increasing , and Power Grid. Top losers were Cipla%, Trent losing , Tech Mahindra , Sun Pharma, and Infosys slipping.