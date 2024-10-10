Two states announce one-day state mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Mumbai: Maharashtra and Jharkhand have announced one-day state mourning on Thursday to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata. Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman died at Mumbai Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86. He was admitted to Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the national tricolour on government offices in the state will be flown at half-mast on Thursday, as a mark of respect to Ratan Tata. In addition, there will be no entertainment events. He also announced that Ratan Tata will be given a state funeral.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also announced one-day mourning for the veteran industrialist’s death. ‘A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,’ Soren announced in a post on X.

The Tata Chairman’s mortal remains would be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai, where the public can pay their last respects from 10:30 am to 3:30pm.