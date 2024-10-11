85% of KSRTC depots now profitable, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

In the Assembly, Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar reported that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is making significant strides toward profitability, with 85% of its depots now operating at a profit. The target set for these depots is Rs 9 crore, and the minister emphasized efforts to improve employee performance to ensure continued profitability. Plans are also underway to gradually transition KSRTC’s buses to CNG, and tenders have been issued for acquiring smaller buses to better serve rural areas. The Finance Department has allocated Rs 93 crore in the budget to support these initiatives.

Minister Kumar further shared that KSRTC’s petrol pump in Perumbavoor will be inaugurated soon, with plans to establish an additional 10 petrol pumps across the state. He highlighted that the corporation has successfully paid off salaries, pensions, and employee benefits, amounting to Rs 883 crore since December. This sum covers various contributions, including provident fund closures, National Pension System (NPS) payments, pension funds, and cooperative society dues. The minister also announced that employees who help the organization achieve profits will be rewarded with incentives.

Additionally, Kumar revealed that a startup has expressed interest in partnering with KSRTC to offer doorstep courier services. The plan is to provide a home collection and delivery system for couriers, and discussions on the project are currently underway. The minister shared these developments in response to a query from Vattiyoorkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth during the Assembly session.