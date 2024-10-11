Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian men’s team secures bronze

Astana: The Indian men’s team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Indian team lost to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals by ‘0-3’. In this competition, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Sharath Kamal went down 0-3 to Lin Yun-Ju in the opening singles . In the second singles match, Manav Thakkar lose 1-3 to Kao Cheng-Jui. The Indian men’s team had also bagged bronze medals in 2021 and 2023.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team made history by securing a bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships. This is India’s first-ever medal in the women’s team category since the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) started organising the competition in 1972..

Previously, the championships were organised by the Table Tennis Federation of Asia (TTFA), under which the Indian women’s team won a bronze medal in 1960 in Mumbai. Overall, this was India’s sixth medal at the continental table tennis meet, with all six being bronze.